Five AI Breakthroughs That Stole the Spotlight at Delhi’s AI Impact Summit

The AI Impact Summit in Delhi turned into a vibrant showcase of futuristic ideas meeting real-world applications. Entrepreneurs, policymakers, and technology leaders gathered under one roof to witness innovations that promise to reshape healthcare, education, sustainability, and everyday living. From intelligent eyewear to autonomous delivery robots and AI-driven medical tools, the event offered a glimpse into how artificial intelligence is rapidly moving from concept to common use.

One of the most talked-about innovations was Sarvam Kaze, developed by Indian AI startup Sarvam AI. Positioned as a homegrown alternative to Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, the device impressed attendees, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who received a live demonstration at the summit. The smart glasses are designed to interpret surroundings using AI-powered software and communicate information back to users in local languages. The company has indicated that the product will be available to buyers by May, marking a significant step in India’s wearable AI journey.

Robotics also took center stage with Ottobots, autonomous delivery robots built by US-based company Ottonomy. First introduced in 2024, these robots are engineered to assist hospitals by transporting medicines across floors, navigating elevators, and moving seamlessly through corridors. Their ability to function independently in complex indoor environments positions them as potential game-changers for healthcare logistics, not just in the United States but in global markets as well.

Sustainability-focused innovation came from Bengaluru-based company Mankomb with its AI-powered appliance, Chewie. Designed to tackle one of urban India’s biggest challenges—kitchen waste—Chewie processes organic waste, including bones, meat scraps, and liquids, converting it into nutrient-rich soil suitable for gardening. By transforming waste into something useful, the device aims to reduce landfill dependency while encouraging home-based composting. The product is currently priced at ₹34,999, making it accessible to environmentally conscious households seeking smarter waste solutions.

Healthcare technology also made a strong impression through EkaScribe, an AI-powered medical assistant. Developed by Eka Care, the solution is designed to streamline clinical workflows by managing prescriptions, maintaining patient histories, and organizing documentation. The company says the EkaScribe AI handles the prescriptions, history, and filing. In regions where access to medical professionals remains limited, such tools could play a critical supporting role in strengthening healthcare delivery systems.

Education was another sector spotlighted at the summit. Extramarks introduced its AI-powered system called Extra Intelligence, aimed at curbing malpractice in examinations. The technology scans answer sheets to detect similarities between submissions and flags potential cases of copying for teachers to review. Beyond exam halls, the system also aims to verify authenticity during test interviews, helping institutions maintain academic integrity in an increasingly digital environment.

Together, these five innovations reflected a broader theme at the AI Impact Summit: practical AI solutions designed for real societal challenges. Whether enabling smarter healthcare, cleaner homes, efficient logistics, or fairer classrooms, the technologies on display demonstrated that artificial intelligence is no longer confined to laboratories—it is steadily becoming part of everyday life.



