Live
- Haryana govt, NFSU sign MoU for scientific base to criminal justice system
- Maharashtra: CBI cracks down on dubious passports scam; books 32
- 1,500 kg illicit drugs seized, 120 offenders arrested in Afghanistan
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Celebrates the Winning of CII GreenCo Gold Rating Award by its dealership, Rajesh Toyota, for their Best Sustainable Eco Practices
- ITDA project officer directs to provide nutritious food to ashram schools
- Concordia University, St. Paul Rises to Top 500 Universities in the USA!
- Naveen Mittal says strict measures will be taken to resolve Dharani applications
- Bankers should contribute to the achievement of the government's goals - District Collector Jitesh V. Patil
- District Chief Justice review meeting with officials
- Separate administration only solution to ethnic crisis in Manipur: Apex tribal body
Just In
FSIB recommends CS Shetty as next SBI Chairman
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended the name of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender.
New Delhi: The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended the name of Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the Chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender.
Setty, currently the senior-most Managing Director of SBI, will replace Dinesh Kumar Khara as the Chairman when the latter’s tenure ends in August 2024.
The other two MDs who were interviewed are Ashwini Kumar Tewari and Vinay M Tonse.
“Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Challa Sreenivasulu Setty for the position of Chairman in SBI,” FSIB said.
The SBI Chairman is appointed from a pool of serving managing directors of the bank. After FSIB makes a recommendation, the proposal has to be finally approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, Former Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The members include the Financial Services Secretary, the Department of Public Enterprises Secretary and a Deputy Governor of the RBI.