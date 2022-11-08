  • Menu
Fulfilled my promises: CJI Lalit

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit

Highlights

Justice Chandrachud to take over tomorrow

New Delhi: Outgoing Chief Justice of India UU Lalit on Monday said he is leaving with a sense of accomplishment, accompanied by a feeling of satisfaction as he walked out of the Supreme Court for the last time. "I have practised here for 37 years. But I have never seen two Constitution benches sitting simultaneously. But under my tenure, on a particular day, three Constitutional benches were hearing matters at the same time," the outgoing CJI said. "My journey in this court began in Court 1. I came here to mention a case I was appearing in before CJI YV Chandrachud.

My journey now ends here, where I am passing on the baton to Justice DY Chandrachud."

Justice Chandrachud will be sworn-in as the CJI on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremonial bench hearing, CJI-designate Chadrachud said his predecessor was one of the few people who were called to the Bench directly from the Bar. Promising that there would be a sense of continuity, the CJI-designate said, "His reforms will indeed stand the test of time. His sobriety has added dignity to the office. Thank you."

Additional solicitor general SV Raju said it was a pleasure to argue before him. "Even if the order was adverse, we did not feel any wrong was done," he said.

