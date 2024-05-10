Gadkari announces Rs 200 cr airport at Paradip

Bhubaneswar: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday campaigned for BJP candidates in Puri Lok Sabha and Brahmagiri Assembly segments, unveiling plans for significant infrastructural developments in Odisha.

He announced the decision to establish an airport in Paradip with an investment of Rs 200 crore and initiate work on the 111-km 6-lane Bhubaneswar ring road costing Rs 6,500 crore in October.

Addressing an election meeting in Krushnaprasad on the banks of Chilika lake in Puri district, Gadkari also pledged to construct a road from Tangi to Digha.

“Due to Chilika lake and the wetland, there is missing link between Gopalpur and Satpada. For this, people still depend on boats for transportation. Between NH-516 A and NH-316 A, a road will be constructed. Authorities have been told to prepare a DPR,” Gadkari said.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, however, said, “I would do something for you and you should also do something for me by casting votes in favour of BJP candidate Sambit Patra for Puri Lok Sabha seat and Upasana Mohapatra for Brahmagiri Assembly segment.”

Asserting that the coastline is Odisha’s greatest asset, Gadkari promised projects to boost fishery production and enable local fishermen to earn in dollars. He emphasised the significance of Bhubaneswar ring road in reducing commute time for residents of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Khurda.

Additionally, Gadkari disclosed plans to commence construction on the proposed 35-km four-lane Greenfield ring road in Sambalpur, costing Rs 1,333 crore, in October. This initiative aims to alleviate traffic congestion between Rourkela and Cuttack. Earlier, Gadkari visited Shree Jagannath Temple and offered prayers before attending the election meeting.