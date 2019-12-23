Gadkari sounds alarm bells over economic slowdown

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation and because of the liquidity crunch, decisions have to be taken quickly.

"I called senior officials at my home and told them there are cases of around Rs 89,000 crore. I'll not tell you what to do, I'll only tell you that the economy of the country is going through a challenging situation.

There is a shortage of liquidity and decisions have to be taken quickly," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

Gadkari made the remarks during a rally in Nagpur in support of the NDA government's decision to enact the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, In his speech, Gadkari attempted at assuring that the government's only concern was foreign intruders living in the country.