Ganjam youth abducted by militants in Mali

Berhampur: In a harrowing turn of events, 28-year-old P Venkataramana, a native of Samarjhola village under Hinjili block in Ganjam district, was among the three Indians abducted by Al Qaeda-affiliated militants in the West African nation of Mali.

The incident unfolded after a brazen armed assault on July 1 at Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, where Venkataramana is employed. A technician by profession, Venkataramana had been working with Blue Star, a Mumbai-based company, for the past six months. His assignment to Mali, under the firm’s contract with Diamond Cement, turned tragic when gunmen stormed the factory premises, taking him and two fellow Indian workers hostage.

The news has plunged his family into deep anguish. His distraught mother, P Narasamma, rushed to Hinjilicut police station and submitted a written plea on Friday, fervently seeking the intervention of the authorities for her son’s safe return. The family’s repeated attempts to contact him have failed, heightening their anxiety.

A representative from Blue Star reached out to the family from Mumbai, advising them not to panic, yet providing little reassurance. The family’s fears were soon confirmed by official sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a strongly-worded statement, condemned the abduction as a “deplorable act of violence” and urged the Malian government to take urgent steps for the safe release of the captives. The Indian Embassy in Bamako is reportedly maintaining liaison with Malian authorities, local security agencies and the factory management to trace the whereabouts of the abductees.

In its advisory, the MEA has also appealed to all Indians residing in Mali to remain vigilant and exercise the highest degree of caution, given the surge in extremist activity in the region. As hope flickers amidst uncertainty, the nation stands in solidarity with the families of the abducted, praying for their safe return from the clutches of terror.