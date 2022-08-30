  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Gas leak: At least 20 people complain of breathing difficulty in Uttarakhand; hospitalised

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

Police said the leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder.

DEHRADUN: More than 20 people were admitted to hospital after they took ill following a gas leak from a cylinder in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday.

The leakage at the Azad Nagar transit camp in Rudrapur was due to a torn pipe fixed to the approximately 40-50 litre capacity cylinder, police said.

State Disaster Response Force personnel immediately moved the cylinder to a forest area to ward off any bigger accident, and those who complained of difficulty in breathing were taken to hospital, they said.

The exact gas in the cylinder is not yet known, they said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X