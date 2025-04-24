Live
Gautam Gambhir Receives Threatening Emails: Police Launch Investigation
Highlights
Indian cricket coach Gautam Gambhir has become the target of threatening emails, leading to a police investigation
Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian cricket team and former BJP MP, has received threatening emails, according to the police.
The police said Gambhir got two threat emails on April 22, the same day terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The emails came from a suspicious Gmail account, and a complaint has been filed at the Rajinder Nagar police station. The police have started an investigation into the threats.
This is not the first time Gambhir has received threats. In 2022, he also got similar threats, and because of that, his security was increased.
