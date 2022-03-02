Girl From Kerala Returned From Ukraine With Her Dog

Girl named Arya from Kerala was studying in Ukraine andhas been captured smiling for the camera while holding a Siberian husky in her arms. The photo was uploaded on social media and got circulated within a short span of time. The caption mentioned that Arya rescued her dog from the conflict as well, and brought the dog with her all the way to Kerala.



She was stuck in Ukraine, but she overcame all barriers to return to India with her four-legged pal. Arya Aldrin, who managed to flee Ukraine with her favourite puppy as Russian rockets rained down on the country following the invasion.

Arya rescued her dog too from the war and brought the dog with her all the way to Kerala ❤️#UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/DVTvSDnkS0 — Puncturewala (@mallucomrade) February 28, 2022

The 20-year-old second-year MBBS student from Vandiperiyar, Idukki, experienced numerous challenges when transporting her dog, 'Saira.' When Arya arrived in Ukraine one and a half years ago, she brought the puppy with her. Even before the war was announced, she began preparing to get the dog out of Ukraine. Arya prepared the dog's passport and other documents so that they could fly abroad together when the time came.



As the crisis turned into a battle, Arya and Saira retreated to a bunker. The next day, she jeopardised her own safety by going outdoors in the middle of a combat zone to prepare documentation for the dog's travel. On Sunday, Arya took a bus to Romania, where she then walked 12 kilometres to the border. The dog was apprehended by Romanian soldiers at the border. Arya, on the other hand, has stated that she will only travel with her dog. Later, the military let her take her dog with her. They then proceeded to the Romanian airport.

Meanwhile, V Sivankutty, the minister of education, expressed his gratitude for Arya's efforts on social media. He described her as an ultimate example of humanity.