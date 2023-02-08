'Global Investors' Summit to open doors of opportunities for youth in UP'

Lcknow/Mathura: Global Investors' Summit scheduled this week in Lucknow will open doors of new possibilities for the youth of the state by bringing in massive investments in various sectors, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

The youth will no longer have to go to other countries and states for employment, an official statement quoted Yogi as saying. While addressing the 11th convocation of GLA University in Mathura, Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Education Policy has been formulated keeping in mind the bright future of the youth of the country and added that the youth should not confine themselves to procuring degrees only, and should move beyond with a multidimensional approach.

"The investor summit in the state will open doors of new possibilities for the youth by bringing in massive investments in various sectors. Now they will not have to go abroad or other states for the job," he said. The Chief Minister on the occasion suggested educational institutions conduct research on the activities related to social, economic and traditions of their geographical areas, to speed up development in those areas.

The Chief Minister said that educational institutions should give information about the schemes of the Central Government and the State Government in their syllabus, adding that especially schemes related to youth and students should be part of the curriculum. "If a student wants to set up a startup, then information about PM Mudra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana should be available at the level of educational institutions itself," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed the students about schemes like PM Internship, CM Internship and Abhyudaya. "We have to pay attention to the quality and packaging of our products. Had the previous governments paid attention to the field of technical education in UP, today, the state would have been a hub of technical skills." The Chief Minister informed that massive investment is on the anvil in 25 sectors of the state, which will create lakhs of jobs for the youth and urged educational institutions to prepare their students for this.

Referring to Ram Manohar Lohia, he said that the eminent socialist thinker considered Lord Krishna, Ram and Shiva as the three basic pillars of the public life of India. "Krishna connected India from East to West, Ram from North to South and the cultural and geographical boundary of this country is determined by the 12 Jyotirlinga temples of Lord Shiva sitting across the country," he said.