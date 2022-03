His Excellency Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, while speaking at the GlobalSpin Trade Conclave on Eco Textiles, Eco Handlooms and Apparels, has touched on the ancient culture and the technology that existed during that period, especially in the textile sector. He has given a vivid example stating that India has been a pioneer in textile and handicrafts for ages, and he draws an example where the saree weaved by the waver can pass through a finger-ring. Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari has said that time has come for the weavers and MSMEs to bring back our ancient technologies along with the new age one, which will help the country achieve the US $ 5 trillion economy.

In his address, Dr. Vijay G. Kalantri, Director at World Trade Centers Association and Chairman of World Trade Center Mumbai, has said that the Textile Industry is an employment potential industry with minimum capital investment. Dr. Vijay G. Kalantri further stated that the opening of the economies post-pandemic had given a golden opportunity for the MSMEs to capture new markets through digitalization, especially in the areas of procurement and marketing.

Dr. Glory Swarupa, Director General of National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(nimsme), has welcomed the guests and explained how the institute is hand holding the MSMEs towards adoption of new-age technologies and reengineering the business process to be more profitable apart from nurturing the first-generation entrepreneurs through series of trainings, workshops, trade fairs and exhibitions.

Dr. Bose Nair, President of the World Trade Cente Shamshabad and Visakhapatnam, has explained how the MSMEs and the textile industry can leverage the network of World Trade Centers Association spread across 90+ countries to expand their markets and make their dreams come true.

Dr. K. Visweswara Reddy. Faculty & Rector at National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises has concluded the session with a vote of thanks.

Eminent speakers from different countries are addressing the two-day event, and discussions are being held on various topics ranging from the seamless flow of credit to the textile industry, customeroriented design & product development, to an expert session on eco-handlooms and textiles

The GlobalSpin Trade Conclave on Eco Textiles, Eco Handlooms and Apparels is being organized by the National Institute for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India as Knowledge partner and NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation, IAMKHAADII FOUNDATION (IAMKHADI) & MVIRDC as co-organizers and World Trade Center Shamshabad & Visakhapatnam and All India Association of Industries as supporting partners at World Trade Center Mumbai.