Goa beach rave party busted, 5 detained

Panaji: Five persons, including a Swiss national were detained in the early hours of Saturday, following a raid at a beachside rave party, which was being held near North Goa's Ozrant beach, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said.

A large quantity of different kinds of drugs were seized during the raid, which was jointly conducted by NCB officials from Goa and Mumbai and the Crime Branch of the Goa Police, at the beach outside popular beach shack Shiva Valley and a beach resort.

"Today, we conducted a raid at a rave party in Vagator, Ozrant beach. We have recovered LSD in commercial quantity, heroine in intermediate quantity, along with MDMA tablets, charas and ganja," an NCB official said.

"Five persons have also been arrested, including two each from Goa and one from Switzerland," the official said, adding that the management of the beach shack and the beach resort had been called for questioning," the official said.