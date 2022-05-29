Goa CM Pramod Sawant sets target of 324 seats for Lok Sabha polls

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said that BJP 'karykartas' need to set a target of winning 324 seats in Lok Sabha election 2024.

"I thought of this number (324) because it would be the third term of the BJP government in the Centre and the election will take place in the year 2024," Sawant, addressing the BJP meet, said.

The BJP in Goa had set a target of 22 seats for the assembly election, with slogan '22 plus in 2022'. However, it could win only 20 seats.

"We should be committed to achieve this goal," Sawant said, praising the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Don't be in an idle position, considering we don't have opposition. They will wake up at the last moment (during the election). We should not give them scope (to target)," Sawant said, urging party workers to take the government schemes to the public.

He said that if the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government are compared with the Congress regime, then it will be clear that a lot of work has been done by the BJP.

"Earlier, there was Congress-led government at Centre and state, but have they done any project," Sawant questioned.

He said that people visiting Goa are getting impressed to see the development taking place in the state.

"More changes will take place once the Mopa airport is commissioned, which will also handle cargo," Sawant added.