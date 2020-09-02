Goa CM tests positive for Coronavirus

Panaji:Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected Covid-19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation," Sawant said in a Facebook post.

"I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he added.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said that all officials who had come in close contact with Sawant had opted for home isolation and would work from home.

"People of Goa are hereby informed that all regular operations of the CMO shall continue unhindered. It may be noted that all appointments and meetings scheduled stand suspended until further notice," a statement issued by the CMO said.

Four other MLAs, namely former Chief Ministers Ravi Naik and Churchill Alemao, Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar and BJP MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar have also tested positive for Covid-19. While Naik, Alemao and Dhavalikar are currently admitted to private hospitals, Halarnkar is in home quarantine. Another BJP MLA Clafasio Dias, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month has recovered.