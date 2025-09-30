Gobinda’s family seeks CBI probe into his death

Bhubaneswar: The family members of Gobinda Sahu, who allegedly died by suicide in jail custody in 2022, met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday and demanded reopening of the case.

Sahu, the prime accused in the 2021 murder of a female teacher in Kalahandi district, reportedly died by suicide inside Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Bolangir district in December 2022.

Suspecting “foul play” in the death of Sahu, his wife and daughter met the Chief Minister at his residence and demanded re-investigation into the case, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office. They have submitted a memorandum to Majhi in this regard.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Majhi, Sahu’s daughter Lipika said, “My father had not murderedthe teacher. The person who killed her also killed my father. We have been denied justice by the previous government. So, we met the Chief Minister and demanded a CBI probe into the case. The Chief Minister has assured us to order an inquiry.”

Sahu was reportedly found hanging from a tree on the jail premises and was rushed to Kantabanji sub-divisional hospital where doctors declared him dead. Sahu was scheduled to be produced before the JMFC court.

The female teacher, Mamita Meher, who belonged to Jharni village in Bolangir district, was working in a school at Mahaling in Kalahandi district. The 24-year-old teacher went missing on October 8, 2021. Alleging involvement of school managing committee president Sahu in her disappearance, Mamita’s family members lodged a complaint with the police. On October 19, the charred remains of Mamita’s body were exhumed from a construction site of a stadium near the school. Sahu was then arrested on the charge of murdering Mamita with the help of his driver.