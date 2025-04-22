Live
- AISF Demands Legal Action Against Allu Arjun, Sreeleela Over Alleged Misleading Endorsement
- MP seeks Centre's approval for setting up telecom hub in Gwalior
- "Empty Promises Won’t Do": Congress Slams Centre After Terror Attack in J&K
- Shivam Dube donates Rs 7 lakh to young Tamil Nadu athletes at TNSJA awards
- CBI books 3 NCB officials for extortion from Rajasthan marble trader, settles dispute with police
- Why job losers are insisting on publication of 'segregated' lists: CM Mamata
- "Maybe I Can Live In India": JD Vance Shares Son's Remark After Dinner With PM Modi
- 26 Tourists Killed in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Amit Shah Races to Srinagar for Security Review
- Rahul Gandhi lacks moral right to call Waqf Amendment Bill 'unconstitutional', says Jagdambika Pal
- Norwich City sack Johanne Hoff Thorup, Wilshere to take charge till end of season
Gold Price Crosses ₹1 Lakh Mark: Factors Driving the Surge
On April 22, 2025, the price of gold crossed ₹1 lakh, reaching ₹1,01,350. The surge is attributed to factors such as the decline in the dollar's value, the US-China trade war, increased US bond sales, and low US Consumer Price Index.
The price of gold has crossed the one lakh rupee mark. On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, for the first time, gold prices touched ₹1,01,350, excluding GST, TCS, and other taxes. It is important to note that GST on gold in India is 3%, which means that for a price of ₹1,01,350, the GST comes to ₹3,040.50.
Out of the total GST, CGST is 1.5% (₹1,520.25) and SGST is also 1.5% (₹1,520.25). This means that GST on gold adds more than ₹3,000 to the price. When other taxes are considered, the price of gold may even rise to ₹1,10,000.
There are four main reasons for gold prices crossing the ₹1 lakh mark. Firstly, there is a decline in the value of the dollar. Secondly, the increasing trade war between the US and China is making investors look for safe investments, with gold being a preferred choice. Thirdly, there has been a significant increase in US bond sales. Finally, the low US Consumer Price Index and measures taken by the US government to reduce interest rates and put money in the hands of people have boosted demand for gold as an investment.
Additionally, political tensions in the Middle East and leadership changes in Europe are contributing factors pushing the price of gold higher. Investments in gold-backed exchange-traded funds have also risen sharply. Countries like China, India, and Russia are increasing their gold reserves.