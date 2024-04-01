Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Just In
Good News for Vehicle Owners
Highlights
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced good news for vehicle owners nationwide. Starting Monday, NHAI has decided to waive...
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced good news for vehicle owners nationwide.
Starting Monday, NHAI has decided to waive toll charges on national highways, expressways.
This decision has been warmly welcomed by truck owners, vehicle owners.
Amidst this development, NHAI has withdrawn the toll collection on this route.
NHAI authorities have released the toll rates currently in force.
