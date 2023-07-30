Gopal Rai hosts third Van Mahotsav program in Asola Bhati

New Delhi: The third 'Van Mahotsav' from Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in South Delhi was inaugurated today by Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai. On this occasion, the internet portal https://abwls.eforest.delhi.gov.in/ for visitors to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary was launched. Students and teachers from Eco Clubs, Paryawaran Mitra, RWA members, and MLAs such as Kartar Singh Tanwar, Sahi Ram, and Naresh Yadav have registered for the program. The Kejriwal government has set a goal of planting more than 52 lakh seedlings this year. In addition, the NDMC will plant 50 lakh trees and shrubs. The department also provided free medicinal plants to all participants in the program.

Gopal Rai, Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister, initiated the Van Mahotsav campaign by planting saplings. Following that, while speaking to the present audience of people, children, and teachers, he stated, "Pollution in Delhi is always present as a major challenge." Following the inception of our government, under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, our government has made every effort to maintain balance with the environment and nature. As a result, Delhi's pollution level has fallen by more than 30% during the last eight years. Along with this, Delhi's green cover has expanded dramatically. The Government of Delhi conducts a tree planting effort in the state every year as part of the Green Action Plan.

As a result, on July 9, Van Mahotsav was launched from IARI Pusa to give impetus to the plantation campaign included in the 14 points of the Summer Action Plan. Following that, the second Van Mahotsav was held at Dwarka, West Delhi. In the same vein, we are celebrating the third Van Mahotsav program in the South Delhi area today. Over the next four weeks, a large tree-planting drive will be carried out in Delhi's several constituencies under the auspices of this event. The Delhi government is honoring Van Mahotsav with the entire city by planting trees and distributing saplings in many Delhi constituencies.

Students from every Lok Sabha constituency, as well as professors from various schools, are present to assist the government in this wonderful endeavor. The next Van Mahotsav will be held on August 6 at the Polo Ground of Delhi University in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency."

To raise public awareness of the importance of the environment, he asked everyone present to take the oath and to teach the younger generation about the work being done in the field of environmental protection. Only by raising awareness among the next generation will Delhi and the country be able to address concerns such as climate change and global warming in the future. "I therefore make a personal appeal to each of you to incorporate tree planting into your way of life and culture in order to help Delhi overcome its pollution-related issues," Gopal Rai added.

He also informed about the website launched in this event, where Delhi residents will be able to obtain services such as online entry permits, permits based on vehicle capacity, paperless tickets, advance booking, and online payment. Apart from that, Delhiites will be able to get information about the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary on this portal, such as the ecotourism circuit, entry and exit gates, opening and closing times of the sanctuary, holidays, and information about the flora and fauna present here."

