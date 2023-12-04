Got no information about INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she has not yet received any invitation for the meeting of the opposition INDIA bloc scheduled on December 6.

“I have no information about this meeting. No one has informed me anything over phone. In any case, I will be in North Bengal on December 6 and I will stay there for a few days. Had I known earlier (about the meeting), I would have scheduled my programme accordingly. How can I change my schedule at the last moment,” Banerjee said while speaking to mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has reached North Bengal on Monday where he is scheduled to attend a family function.

As things stand now, neither Mamata Banerjee nor Abhishek Banerjee will be present at the INDIA bloc meeting on December 6. It is not yet known if the Chief Minister will depute someone else to attend the opposition meeting.

Earlier in the day, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee blamed Congress’ 'high-handed' attitude for its election debacle in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Both of them advised the Congress to change its attitude towards the other INDIA bloc partners and fight in a united manner against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Chief Minister also said that the BJP can be ousted from the Centre if the INDIA bloc partners unite and coordinate to ensure a joint opposition.