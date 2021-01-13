Government to order 10th and 12th schools to open in Delhi from January 18

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday has issued orders to open schools for class 10th and 12th in the capital. In view of the preparations for the board exam, the government has decided to open all government and private schools.

All schools in the capital have been closed since March, although online classes continued during the lockdown.



Children will be called to school only after parental approval. A standard operating procedure has also been issued which will be followed by all schools. Its record will have to be kept but it will not be used for attendance.

Education Minister Manish Sisodia also tweeted, 'In view of CBSE Board Examinations and Practicals in Delhi, permission is being given to open schools for practical, project, counseling etc. for class 10th and 12th from January 18. Children can be called only with the consent of parents. Children will not be forced to come. '

Significantly, schools have opened in other states as well. Schools have been opened in Bihar from 4 January. Odisha had given permission to open schools for students from 8th January to 10th 12th. The Rajasthan government has directed to open classes from 9th to 12th, universities, college final year classes, coaching centers and government training institutes from 18 January 2021 in the state.