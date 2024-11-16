‘Govt job’: Punjab has emerged as role model state, says Kejriwal

Chandigarh : Former Delhi Chief Minister and national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Punjab has emerged as a role model state for the country by providing government jobs to youth in every village.

Addressing the gathering at a function to mark the recruitment of 1,746 constables in Punjab Police, the former Delhi Chief Minister said the state government has provided more than 48,000 jobs to youth in a free, fair and transparent manner.

He said due to this massive drive every village in Punjab now has at least a government servant, which is a matter of pride and satisfaction for all.

Kejriwal said this pace of giving government jobs to the youth will be further continued so as to make them an active part in socio economic progress of state.

Exhorting the youth to discharge their duty efficiently, the former Delhi Chief Minister said, “It is a matter of pride for all of them that they are becoming part of the most disciplined and decorated Punjab Police”.

He said ever since the Aam Aadmi Party took office in Punjab, “Our mission has been to bring stability to the state, keeping our youth away from drugs, and opening up better employment opportunities for them.” He said they are fully committed towards “our goals”.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said due to the model code of conduct in some districts and a few other reasons, the remaining letters couldn’t be issued yet but would follow soon.

The former Delhi Chief Minister said at the time they had assumed office in Punjab law and order were at their lowest ebb as gangsters and other anti-social elements were flexing their muscles in the state.

However, he said now Punjab has the best law and order situation in the country due to strenuous efforts of the state government. Kejriwal said that earlier the condition was deteriorating but now the things have changed and are moving in positive direction due to which Punjab is rapidly progressing.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the youth to work wholeheartedly for realising the aspirations of the martyrs of the country.

He said today is the martyrdom day of legendary martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha, who sacrificed his life at a young age for the country, so all of ‘us should work hard to cherish our dreams’.

The Chief Minister said Kejriwal is credited for bringing sectors like health, education, power, water and infrastructure at the centre stage of the national politics. He said these sectors are top five priorities of his government and no stone is being left unturned for it.