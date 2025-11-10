Govt proposes to make ‘Country of Origin’ filter mandatory on E-com platforms

The government on Monday proposed to make it mandatory for e-commerce platforms to provide searchable and sortable filters based on the 'Country of Origin' for packaged commodities sold online.

The move will enhance consumer empowerment and transparency in online shopping, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement. This proposed amendment marks another important step toward building a transparent, consumer-friendly, and competitive e-commerce ecosystem that aligns with national priorities and enhances consumer trust in digital marketplaces.

The Department of Consumer Affairs issued the Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second) Amendment Rules, 2025, proposing to make the 'Country of Origin' filter mandatory online.

The draft amendment rules have been published on the Department’s website for public consultation, and comments from stakeholders are invited up to November 22.

"The amendment seeks to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions by allowing them to easily identify the origin of products while shopping online," said the ministry.

The proposed feature will enable consumers to search and sort products by their country of origin, thereby enhancing transparency and reducing the time required to locate such information across vast product listings.

In the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 in rule 6, in sub-rule (10) the following shall be inserted, namely, "Provided that every e-commerce entity selling imported products shall provide a searchable and sortable filter for the country of origin, with their product listings".

According to the ministry, the amendment supports the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives by making ‘Made in India’ products easily discoverable, ensuring a level-playing field for domestic manufacturers, helping domestic products gain equal visibility alongside imported goods and encouraging consumers to choose locally made alternatives.

The ministry further stated that the introduction of country-of-origin filters will also assist in efficiently monitoring compliance, verifying product information and identifying violations without requiring manual review of each listing.