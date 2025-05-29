Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar

Live
Patna: A government school teacher was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants early Wednesday morning in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, officials said.
The victim, Mansoor Alam, hailed from Teesi Parsauni village in Madhubani district and had been serving as a primary teacher at Nasirganj Primary School in the Singhwada block for the past 15 years.
According to officials, Alam was on his way to school on a bicycle -- as he did every day -- when two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the Bharwada-Kamtaul road under the Singhwada police station limits.
The assailants shot him twice, in the head and shoulder, leaving him dead on the spot. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, barely 500 meters from the school.
Hearing gunshots, local residents rushed to the scene and alerted authorities.
Sadar SDPO Jyoti Kumari, along with a police team, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Sadar Hospital.
A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.