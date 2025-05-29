  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar

Govt school teacher shot dead in Bihar
x
Highlights

Patna: A government school teacher was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants early Wednesday morning in Bihar’s Darbhanga district,...

Patna: A government school teacher was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants early Wednesday morning in Bihar’s Darbhanga district, officials said.

The victim, Mansoor Alam, hailed from Teesi Parsauni village in Madhubani district and had been serving as a primary teacher at Nasirganj Primary School in the Singhwada block for the past 15 years.

According to officials, Alam was on his way to school on a bicycle -- as he did every day -- when two unidentified men on a motorcycle intercepted him near the Bharwada-Kamtaul road under the Singhwada police station limits.

The assailants shot him twice, in the head and shoulder, leaving him dead on the spot. The incident occurred around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, barely 500 meters from the school.

Hearing gunshots, local residents rushed to the scene and alerted authorities.

Sadar SDPO Jyoti Kumari, along with a police team, reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Sadar Hospital.

A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence from the crime scene.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick