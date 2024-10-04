Govt working to serve as per ideals of Bapu: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday asserted that his government is working to serve the people of the State on the path of Mahatma Gandhi.

Majhi was addressing an event in Cuttack to celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, our government is working to fulfil the ideals and goals of Gandhiji in Odisha,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which was launched on October 2, 2014, has completed 10 years in 2024. “The country is cleaner today than before. Millions of rural people have toilets in their houses now,” he said.

Stating that Swachhata Abhiyan has become a successful movement in the country, Majhi said PM Modi has fulfilled the goal of Mahatma Gandhi. He said another dream of Mahatma Gandhi was the development and welfare of the bottom strata of society.

Accordingly, more than 80 crore people in the country are getting free ration while villages have all-weather roads, drinking water, electricity and even internet access.

“Gandhiji had said that the country can be developed only if our villages are developed. Today under the leadership of Modiji, the villages of India are leading the country’s development,” Majhi said. He said PM Modi is working dedicatedly for the upliftment of the downtrodden, poor and women of the country.

Addressing another programme here, Majhi said PM Modi has launched ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative across the country. Against the target to plant 5 crore trees in Odisha, 4.40 crore trees have already been planted so far, he said.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, who was present at the programme, said that 5.50 lakh villages of the country have been made Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages since the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.