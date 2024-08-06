Great feeling: Prez Murmu lauds Indian diaspora in Fiji

Suva: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Indian diaspora in Suva on Tuesday while on a three-nation visit, starting in Fiji, and said that it is a "great feeling" to meet Indians in foreign countries.

Starting her address with Ram Ram, Ni Sa Bula (a Fijian greeting that means good evening), she said, "I am very overwhelmed by meeting Indians in Fiji. In the last 24 hours, I have been overwhelmed with the heartwarming welcome of the people of Fiji. However, it is my first visit to Fiji, but with your love and support, I feel like I am in my home."

She also thanked Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere for inviting her and conferring 'Companion of the Order of Fiji', the highest civilian award in the country.

President Murmu stressed that it is a "great feeling" to meet Indians in foreign countries and said, "Indian nationals have left their impact wherever they have gone... I am also happy to know that many organisations like Shri Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Aarya Pratinidhi Sabha, and Fiji Muslim League are helping Fiji in shaping this country very well."

"The Indian diaspora in Fiji has significantly contributed to the development of the country and the Pacific region," the President said, adding that both nations share "historic relations" and must work together to "voice the concerns of the Global South".

She also expressed her gratefulness and thanked the Fiji government for making Hindi an official language in the country.

Talking about the forthcoming celebrations of the 78th Independence Day of India, the President said, "India is doing well in every aspect. India is the fastest-growing economy in the whole world. And, we will soon become the third-largest economy."

She stressed India's contribution to exporting vaccines, and highlighted, "During Covid-19, India exported vaccines to more than 100 countries, including Fiji."

President Murmu highlighted the role of the G20 Summit in strengthening Indian diplomacy and said that it helped India establish good relations with other countries, including the European and the African Union.

She also visited the National War Memorial in Suva and paid her tributes to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for their nation and humanity.

Later, she paid floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School in Suva and interacted with the students.

Upon her arrival on Monday, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome by Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, P.S. Karthikeyan, and other government officials at the airport.

This is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Fiji. She will be in Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of President Katonivere.

After Fiji, the President is set to depart for New Zealand and then to Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward.