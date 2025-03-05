Greater women representation in governance key to Viksit Bharat

New Delhi: Union Ministers on Tuesday stressed the need for women empowerment to build a developed and self-reliant India and said that female representatives need confidence and capacity-building initiatives to lead local bodies.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Sashakt Panchayat Netri Abhiyan’, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh highlighted the critical role of women in governance, economic growth and social development. “Democracy begins at the grassroots level, from the Panchayats. You have emerged victorious from there. The smaller the election, the more challenging it is,” he told the gathering.

“Women representatives need confidence and capacity-building initiatives. When their confidence grows, just as women successfully manage their families, they will effectively lead Panchayats,” the minister said.

The Sashakt Panchayat-Netri Abhiyan is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening the capacity-building interventions for women elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions. It focuses on sharpening their leadership acumen, enhancing their decision-making capabilities and reinforcing their role in grassroots governance. Asserting that the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ cannot be achieved without women empowerment, Singh said, “Many states, such as Bihar, have provided 50 per cent quota for women (in Panchayati Raj Institutions). Today, over 54 per cent of women in Bihar are winning seats beyond the reservation provided.” “Over 20 states in the country have 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Without women empowerment, a Viksit Bharat is impossible,” he said, adding the election of Rekha Gupta as Delhi chief minister sends a message that women can lead states as well the country. Addressing the event, Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi said women empowerment is not just about equality, it is a crucial factor in economic, social, and administrative progress. “When women lead, they invest more in health, education, and economic stability, yielding positive outcomes.”

Asserting that women empowerment is not just a slogan but this government’s ideology, she said, “We are committed to advancing women in every field. Women-led development is no longer an option but a necessity for India’s growth.” Devi called for a comprehensive women’s development model, urging stakeholders to connect policies with ground-level implementation.

“We urge you to focus on women’s education. Women-led development is indispensable for India’s progress,” she said. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse shared her journey in politics, beginning as a gram panchayat member at the age of 20.

“Often women representatives are confined to nominal roles while their family members handle the actual work. This must stop. Reservation has given us the opportunity to prove that we are not limited to our villages but can lead at the national level,” she said.