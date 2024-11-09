Live
- Uttam urges swift paddy procurement across State
- Stakeholders collaborate to enhance mango farming through AgTech solutions
- DISHA meet: State govt must ensure basic infrastructure in city says Kishan
- Shawarma prices to surge as mayonnaise ban hits State
- AP CM Chandrababu to Inaugurate Seaplane Trial Run from Vijayawada to Srisailam Today
- Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director
- DCA raids hospitals, uncovers illegal narcotics
- 25% Indians affected by varicose veins
- HMWSSB’s OTS scheme extended in Cantonment
- DGE releases schedule for SSC exam fee date
Just In
Grenade attack: Ultras arrested
Srinagar: The three terror associates involved in a grenade attack at the Sunday Market in Srinagar on November 3 have been arrested, police said on Friday. Over a dozen people were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at the Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC). IGP, Kashmir, V K Birdi said:
"The recent TRC grenade attack case in which 12 civilians were injured has been cracked and three terror associates involved in the act of grenade lobbing have been arrested and booked under the UAPA." He said that the Srinagar police constituted teams and tasked them to investigate the case.
