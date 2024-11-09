Grenade attack: Ultras arrested

Srinagar: The three terror associates involved in a grenade attack at the Sunday Market in Srinagar on November 3 have been arrested, police said on Friday. Over a dozen people were injured when terrorists hurled a grenade at the Sunday Market near the tourist reception centre (TRC). IGP, Kashmir, V K Birdi said:

"The recent TRC grenade attack case in which 12 civilians were injured has been cracked and three terror associates involved in the act of grenade lobbing have been arrested and booked under the UAPA." He said that the Srinagar police constituted teams and tasked them to investigate the case.