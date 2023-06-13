Guj Cyclone-Trains cancelled. Five Central Ministers positioned in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Western Railway said it has cancelled three trains to Bhuj and Gandhidham, short-terminated 30 trains and short-originated 25 others as a precautionary measure. As the sea turned rough, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) evacuated 50 personnel from an oil rig located 40 km off the Dwarka coast in an overnight operation amid inclement weather conditions due to the cyclone, the maritime agency said on Tuesday.

“India Coast Guard Region NorthWest evacuated 50 personnel from oil rig 'Key Singapore' 40 km seaward from Dwarka in seven sorties of overnight ops by ICG ALH aircraft and ship Shoor," the ICG said in a release. As evacuation started on Monday, Jakhau port wore a deserted look. Fishing boats were lined up on the shore to ensure that they do not suffer much damage, said officials. Shipping activities at the country's largest public sector port in Kandla were shut following the cyclone warning and around 3,000 people, including workers there, have been shifted to safer places, district administration officials said.

A total of five Union ministers from Gujarat reached various districts that are likely to be impacted by the cyclone to help and coordinate with the state administration in rescue and evacuation measures. Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, Darshana Jardosh, Devushin Chauhan, and Mahendra Munjpara fanned out in the affected districts to coordinate with the state administration for relief and rescue operations. Mandaviya said shelter homes are being set up with arrangements for rations and meals while an action plan is being put in place to tackle medical and health emergencies. He said all labourers working at ports in coastal areas have been evacuated, ships have been anchored, and crew members shifted to safer places.