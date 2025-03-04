Gujarat: BJP to finalise over 220 office bearers for local bodies

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat BJP’s Parliamentary Board will hold a crucial meeting on Tuesday to finalise the selection of office bearers for 65 municipalities, Junagadh Municipal Corporation, and three taluka panchayats—Gandhinagar, Kathlal, and Kapadvanj.

More than 220 key positions, including mayors, deputy mayors, standing committee chairmen, and ruling party leaders will be decided.

Sources said that the names are expected to be announced by Wednesday.

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister’s residence, with decisions for each local body expected to be made and the meeting will be chaired by State BJP President C.R. Patil and attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, State Organisation General Secretary Ratnakar, and other Parliamentary Board members.

The BJP has shortlisted candidates based on their ability to manage responsibilities at various levels, ensuring strong leadership in municipal governance.

In the recent local body elections in Gujarat, held on February 16, the BJP achieved a sweeping victory, solidifying its dominance across the state.

The BJP secured control over the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), winning 48 out of 60 seats. The Congress obtained 11 seats, and an independent candidate claimed one seat.

In the municipality elections, the BJP won 62 out of 68 municipalities, with the Congress managing to secure only one municipality, Salaya, in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

This marked a significant loss for the Congress, which had previously held 12 municipalities. The BJP's success extended to the taluka panchayats, where it won all three - Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj, and Kathlal.

Out of 78 seats across these panchayats, the BJP secured 55 seats, the Congress won 17, and independents claimed six seats. In terms of individual seats, the BJP secured 1,341 out of 1,840 municipality seats, while the Congress won 252 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made modest gains with 27 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) obtained 43 seats, and independents won 151 seats.