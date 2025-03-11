Gujarat govt begins cotton procurement at support price, registration open until March 15

Gandhinagar: To ensure fair prices for farmers, the Gujarat government has initiated the procurement of cotton at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd (CCI), a government enterprise, will purchase cotton at the support price until September 2025. The Government of India has set the MSP for cotton at Rs 7,471 per quintal.

Farmers in Gujarat who wish to sell their produce at this rate must register on the Cotton Corporation of India’s e-market portal through designated procurement centers by March 15. Only registered farmers will be eligible to sell their cotton at the support price.

For the convenience of farmers, CCI has established multiple procurement centres across the state. In the Ahmedabad zone, centres have been set up in locations including Bahadarpur, Bavla, Bodeli, Chanasma, Dabhoi, Dahegam, Dhandhuka, Dholka, Handod, Harij, Himmatnagar, Idar, Jadar, Kaledia, Kapadvanj, Karjan, Kosindra, Kukarmunda, Mansa, Naswadi, Nizar, Palej, Pavijetpur, Samalaya, Sathamba, Talod, Wadali, Walia, Vijapur, and Visnagar.

Similarly, in the Rajkot zone, procurement centres have been established in Amreli, Babra, Bagasara, Rajula, Savarkundla, Damnagar, Timbi, Khambha, Gariyadhar, Mahuva, Palitana, Umrala, Talaja, Botad, Dhasa, Ranpur, Gadhada, Bhanvad, Una, Dhrol, Jam-Jodhpur, Jamnagar, Kalavad, Manavadar, Anjar, Bhuj, Mandvi, Halvad, Morbi, Wankaner, Porbandar, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jasdan, Jamkandorana, Jetpur, Kotda-Sangani, Rajkot, Upleta, Chotila, Dhrangadhra, Limbdi, Wadhwan, and Lakhtar. Farmers facing any issues related to registration or procurement can reach out to the CCI’s dedicated WhatsApp helpline at +91 7718955728.

As of October 2024, the state's cotton cultivation area expanded to 26.8 lakh hectares, marking an increase of 9 lakh hectares over the past two decades. This expansion has propelled Gujarat to the second-highest rank in the country for cotton cultivation. In terms of production, Gujarat's output reached 87.95 lakh bales in the 2022-23 season, which further increased to 90.57 lakh bales in 2023-24. This consistent growth underlines the state's pivotal role in national cotton production.

The state's cotton productivity has also seen a notable rise. In 2023, the yield was reported at 602 kg per hectare, up from 559 kg per hectare in 2022. This improvement reflects advancements in agricultural practices and the adoption of high-yielding cotton varieties. Gujarat's contribution to India's cotton industry is substantial.

The state accounts for approximately 27 per cent of the country's total cotton production, making it the largest cotton-producing state in India. The state's commitment to enhancing cotton production is evident from its historical data. In 2012, Gujarat achieved an all-time high production of 12 million tonnes, reflecting the effectiveness of its agricultural strategies.