Gujarat: Kejriwal leads charge against BJP, calls party MLA Chaitar Vasava 'symbol of tribal resistance'

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal led a rally in Gujarat’s Narmada district in support of jailed tribal MLA Chaitar Vasava. Speaking in Dediyapada, Kejriwal accused the BJP government in the state of suppressing tribal voices and framing Vasava in a fabricated case for exposing systemic corruption.

"The BJP can jail our leaders, but they cannot jail the truth," Kejriwal declared.

"Chaitar Vasava is not a criminal; he is a symbol of resistance, of truth, and of tribal rights. He stood for his people when no one else did."

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP Gujarat state president Isudan Gadhvi, senior leader Gopal Italia, and other party functionaries also addressed the crowd, framing the event as a battle for the dignity and future of Gujarat's tribal communities.

Kejriwal accused the BJP of looting public funds meant for education, healthcare, and rural infrastructure.

"From school money to hospital budgets to MGNREGA wages all have been siphoned off. And when Chaitar Vasava exposed this rot, they jailed him," he said.

He further claimed that false cases were filed, CCTV footage was deleted, and law enforcement acted on political instructions. "BJP's message is clear: if you speak up, we'll lock you up. Our message is clearer: we will only speak louder."

AAP MLA Gopal Italia drew sharp contrasts between AAP and BJP, saying, "The BJP gives tickets to goons and criminals. Arvind Kejriwal gave tickets to youths like Chaitar Vasava and me — people who come from modest backgrounds and care about justice."

He urged the public to support "honest, clean candidates" in upcoming local body elections. "We need to win every taluka and district panchayat seat and make sure BJP loses its deposit everywhere," he said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said: "The land, water, and forests belong to the tribal people. But the BJP is selling everything. They are even deleting CCTV footage to hide the truth."

He promised that AAP would remain a steadfast ally of tribal communities and accused BJP of turning governance into an extractive industry. "When an adivasi rises, no storm can stop him," Mann said.

With district and taluka panchayat elections around the corner, AAP used the event to galvanise its grassroots base. "Come forward, take tickets, stand in elections," Kejriwal urged locals. "Let the people of Gujarat write a new chapter."

Isudan Gadhvi echoed this sentiment, claiming the BJP's time was up. "The cycle of power is turning. Just like Krishna said when the time comes, the arrogant fall. BJP, your time is up," he declared.

Chaitar Vasava's wife Varsha Vasava read out a letter from her jailed husband. The letter accused the police of acting on BJP's orders and outlined a series of injustices, including being denied family visits and legal due process. "I left a secure government job to fight for my community," Vasava wrote. "Now they are punishing me for raising my voice. But I am not afraid. This fight is bigger than me."



