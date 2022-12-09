Gujarat made a record to break a record: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a pitch for 'India First' and called upon the rank and file to demolish the fault lines.

Addressing a huge gathering on Thursday at BJP headquarters in Delhi marking the historic victory of the BJP in Gujarat and bypolls, Modi said it was time to defeat divisive politics. He said the BJP activists should work in the direction of handing over a 'Vikasit Bharat' (developed India) to the youth when India celebrates 100 years of its Independence.

"Youth want developmental politics not graft and dynastic rule or divisive politics," he said. 'Vision and Vikas' is the new Modi model for 2024 elections.

Modi cautioned the party workers that there would be terrible increase in criticism against the BJP and hence they should increase their power of tolerance. "Be with the people. Follow positive politics. And develop 'Seva Bhav', in the days to come," he advised the cadres.

In an interesting comment, Modi said there was a need to analyse on a bigger canvas about the performance of those who lost, those who could not save their deposit and the reasons for it. "We also need to see where the so-called neutral voters stand. Everyone should feel that he is a worker not a leader in the party and work together," he said.

Bowing his head before the people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, UP and Delhi MCD, Modi said the results are a clear indication of future. He also congratulated the Election Commission for conducting the polls in a peaceful manner. Modi said never before did any party, including the BJP, lose with a difference of less than one percent of votes. Difference used to be around five to seven percent. He said despite the defeat in HP, the BJP government was committed for 100% development of the hill state. He indicated that internal bickerings made them lose polls.

Referring to BJP's sweeping victory in Gujarat, Modi said Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had won with about two lakh majority which is a record in itself. "Bhupendra had beaten Narendra.' He said that Gujarat had recorded highest-ever vote share in its history. Over one crore voters only saw the BJP not Congress or its failures. They rejected caste and divisive politics. He called upon the party workers to look at long-term gains not short-term gains. Gujarat results proved that women and tribals were also with the BJP. This has put more responsibility on the government to empower women and tribals. It should be 'Sabka Saath, Sub ka Vikas and Sub ka Prayas.'