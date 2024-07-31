Gujarat receives 60 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has received 60 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, with Kutch recording 80 per cent rain, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar.



Saurashtra zone has recorded over 75 per cent of the seasonal average rainfall, followed by South Gujarat with over 69 per cent, North Gujarat with 43 per cent, and East-Central Gujarat with over 42 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, Patan recorded 127 mm of rainfall, followed by Saraswati taluka, 101.6 mm.

According to state government data, heavy downpour was reported across various talukas in the region, including Mehsana, Sabarkantha, and Banaskantha.

In Mehsana district, Visnagar taluka recorded 101.6 mm rainfall, while Jotana, Kheralu 76.2 mm, according to the government data.

Other talukas, including Becharaji, Radhanpur, Santalpur, Lakhani, Mandvi-Kutch, Chanasma, Anjar, Siddhpur, Vadnagar, Detroj-Rampura, Umarpada, Harij, Khambhalia, Bhachau, and Satlasana, recorded 50.8 mm rainfall each.

Furthermore, 23 talukas across the state reported over 25 mm rainfall.