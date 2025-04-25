Gujarat speeds up Vishwamitri revival: HM Sanghavi promises completion before monsoon

Vadodara: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited Vadodara on Friday to review ongoing development projects, particularly the Vishwamitri River Revival Project.

Arriving by train in the morning, Sanghavi first visited the Sama area to inspect the project site, followed by a high-level meeting with senior district and city officials.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sanghavi highlighted the rapid pace of work, calling it "historic" and noting that Gujarat is likely the first state in the country to carry out such a massive revival effort at this speed.

Sanghavi stated that during a detailed presentation with Vadodara Municipal Corporation officials, the district administration, elected representatives, and other stakeholders, plans were discussed to increase working hours over the next 15 days to meet pre-monsoon deadlines.

He shared that 32 per cent of the irrigation department’s work — covering 24 km outside the municipal limits — has already been completed, and preparations are underway to finish the remaining work before the rainy season.

Tasks include repairing check dams, desilting, and pre-monsoon readiness across departments.

The home minister noted that the project team had set a target of completing one per cent of the work daily over the past 45 days and is currently exceeding that pace.

“With this level of coordination and planning, we are confident of achieving excellent results in the days to come,” he said.

“All stakeholders are working together with the people’s interest in mind,” he added.

Once the project is completed, Sanghavi said, the river’s carrying capacity will increase significantly.

Discussions have also begun on introducing boating activities, and the municipal commissioner has been tasked with making necessary arrangements for the same.

“This is a people-first project. I’m fully confident that Team Vadodara will deliver a major success,” Sanghavi concluded.

The Vishwamitri River is one of Vadodara’s most important natural water bodies, flowing through the heart of the city and playing a crucial role in its ecology, drainage, and urban infrastructure.

Over the years, rapid urbanisation, encroachments, and pollution have degraded the river, reducing its flow and increasing flood risks during the monsoons.

The Vishwamitri Revival Project aims to rejuvenate the river by deepening and widening the channel, repairing old check dams, clearing invasive vegetation, and improving the river’s overall carrying capacity.

This is not only vital for flood management and environmental restoration but also for ensuring a cleaner, healthier urban ecosystem for the city’s residents.



