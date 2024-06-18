Live
Gujarat tourist dies of heart attack in J&K
A woman tourist from Gujarat died of heart failure in J&K's Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.
Srinagar: A woman tourist from Gujarat died of heart failure in J&K's Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.
As per officials, the woman tourist from Vadodara, identified as Hansaben Shah, aged 52, wife of Mahendrabhai Shah, died of a heart attack while travelling in a bus at Vessu in the Qazigund area of Kulgam.
"She was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Anantnag town where doctors declared her dead. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under the relevant sections of law," an official said.
