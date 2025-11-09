'Gulabi Udaan' Cyclothon Successfully Unites Hundreds in Delhi to Champion Breast Cancer Awareness and Early Detection

New Delhi -- Rotary International (District 3011), in association with RGCIRC (Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre), Niti Bagh, successfully concluded the highly impactful “Gulabi Udaan – a Cyclothon in Pink” on Sunday, November 9, 2025. The women-centric event was organized to aggressively promote breast cancer awareness and amplify the critical, life-saving value of early detection across South Delhi. The initiative saw approximately 250 spirited cyclists transform the roads into a vibrant wave of pink, effectively drawing public attention to a cause that affects thousands of women across the country. Famina Miss India-World, Nandini Gupta, the Chief Guest, supported the event and motivated the cyclists to spread awareness of regular self examination for early detection and timely cure.

Dr. Gauri Kapoor, Medical Director, RGCIRC Niti Bagh, reiterated the mission's urgency during her address at the event: "Breast cancer awareness is vital in today's world, and events like Gulabi Udaan are critical in spreading the message of early detection and prevention. We are proud to support this initiative, as cycling not only promotes fitness but also brings attention to a cause that affects so many women. Together with our partners, we hope to inspire more women to adopt a healthier lifestyle."

The 13.5-kilometer route commenced early Sunday morning from Father Agnel School, with participants covering key landmarks including August Kranti Marg, Moolchand Crossing, Joseph Tito Marg, and Hauz Khas before returning to the starting point. The impactful cyclothon was jointly flagged off by Rotary District Governor Dr. Ravinder Gugnani and Dr. Gauri Kapoor, Medical Director, RGCIRC, Niti Bagh. Miss Nandini Gupta, Miss India 2023, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, inspiring both the participants and the public to champion self-examination and timely health checks.

District Governor of Rotary International (3011), Dr Ravinder Gugnani expressed, "Physical activity is a crucial factor in reducing the risk of breast cancer. Cycling, as a form of exercise, strengthens the body, which is vital for overall health. Events like Gulabi Udaan bring attention to these facts and offer a fun yet impactful way for women to take control of their health. Awareness and action go hand-in-hand, and we hope this cyclothon will inspire women to be proactive in their health journey."

At a Pit Spot on the rally route, at Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, the event’s message was delivered to another 200 Nursing students at a critical juncture, as breast cancer is now the most common cancer among Indian women, with over 178,000 new cases registered annually. Key points for breast cancer prevention include getting regular physical activity, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol, eating more plant-based foods, and maintaining a healthy body weight. Recognizing that many women still seek medical help too late, making treatment challenging, the event focused on spreading knowledge and encouraging self-breast examination, which helps in early detection and saving lives.