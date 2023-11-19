Gunfire Erupts In West Delhi's Tilak Nagar Market: Two Injured After Argument Escalates

In an incident that occurred on Friday night at Tilak Nagar Market in West Delhi, two individuals, identified as Digvijay alias Sajan and Vicky, were shot by a man on a motorcycle following an argument. The victims, both residents of West Delhi's Chander Vihar and working as financiers, were in a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle along with a third person when the altercation took place. The disagreement had reportedly transpired with a man riding a motorcycle. The shooting resulted in injuries to Digvijay's thighs and Vicky's underarms. A third person in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

The wounded individuals were promptly taken to DDU Hospital for medical attention. The accused, accompanied by a woman riding pillion on the motorcycle, fled the scene after the shooting. The police have revealed that Digvijay and Vicky are currently unfit to provide a statement. Once their condition improves, the authorities aim to obtain a statement to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Law enforcement officials have registered a case of attempted murder in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing, with CCTV footage being scrutinized to gather additional information about the events leading up to and following the shooting.