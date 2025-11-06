Guru Nanak Jayanti: Speaker calls for unity and compassion

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta visited the historic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to pay homage to Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The visit marked the celebration of the birth anniversary of the revered Guru, whose message of compassion, equality, and service continues to inspire humanity across generations.

During his visit, Gupta offered prayers and sought blessings for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Delhi. He emphasized the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings in promoting harmony and collective progress in society. “The peace and purity of this sacred place inspire us to dedicate ourselves to the welfare of society and the nation. On this pious day, let us all pledge to uphold Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s ideals of unity, compassion, and universal brotherhood,” he said.

The Speaker also toured a special exhibition organized at the Gurudwara, which showcased the life and legacy of Guru Nanak Dev through rare photographs, manuscripts, and artistic depictions of key moments from his life. The display highlighted Guru Nanak’s spiritual journeys, his emphasis on honest living, and his message of oneness beyond caste, creed, and religion. Gupta appreciated the exhibition for its meaningful portrayal of the Guru’s timeless contributions to peace, social justice, and human unity.

Reflecting on the Guru’s teachings, Gupta said that Guru Nanak Dev’s divine principles of Naam Japna (remembering God’s name), Kirat Karni (earning an honest livelihood), and Vand Chakna (sharing with others) continue to illuminate the path of righteousness even today. He added that these values transcend time and religion, reminding people to live with humility, truth, and compassion.

Highlighting the Guru’s enduring influence, Gupta noted that the philosophy of equality and social justice preached by Guru Nanak Dev remains deeply relevant in the modern world. “Every individual, regardless of faith or background, can draw inspiration from Guru Nanak’s timeless wisdom, which promotes harmony and uplifts humanity,” he said.

The Speaker concluded by emphasizing that the spirit of selfless service and equality, central to the Sikh faith, continues to strengthen the moral and social fabric of the nation- a message that resonates even more powerfully in today’s divided world.