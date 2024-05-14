Live
- Sex scandal: Kumaraswamy labels K’taka Dy CM 'shark'; Shivakumar expresses sympathy for Gowda family
- Govt sells India as a 365-day tourist destination at IMEX Frankfurt
- Assam minister takes potshot against BJP old guards
- Jaipur child suffering from rare disease administered injection worth Rs 17.50 cr
- AWS CEO Adam Selipsky steps down, Matt Garman to head Amazon’s cloud arm
- India Skills Competition 2024 to kick off on May 15
- Viral Sandeshkhali video: Calcutta HC bars police from taking coercive action against BJP leader
- Carrying copy of Constitution, INDIA bloc nominee Manish Tewari files nomination from Chandigarh
- Sagar community celebrates Bhageeratha Jayanti Across the south Indian states.
- Powering Amethi-Raebareli campaign: Cong invokes Gandhi family’s 100-year-old ties with pocket boroughs
Just In
Gusty wind and rain in Mumbai: 3 killed, 59 hurt as huge billboard collapses
Mumbai: At least three persons were killed and 59 others injured on Monday when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar...
Mumbai: At least three persons were killed and 59 others injured on Monday when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai as unseasonal rains accompanied by dust storms lashed the city.
In another rain-related incident, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala area, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.
Flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for an hour in the evening due to low visibility while local trains were delayed. As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways operation resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said. "Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds," it said in a statement.