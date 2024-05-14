Gusty wind and rain in Mumbai: 3 killed, 59 hurt as huge billboard collapses

Mumbai: At least three persons were killed and 59 others injured on Monday when a 100-foot tall illegal billboard fell on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai as unseasonal rains accompanied by dust storms lashed the city.

In another rain-related incident, an under-construction metal parking tower collapsed on a road amid gusty winds in Wadala area, injuring three persons and damaging vehicles.

Flight operations at Mumbai airport were suspended for an hour in the evening due to low visibility while local trains were delayed. As many as 15 flights were diverted to different airports and the runways operation resumed at 5.03 pm, the airport operator said. "Due to the inclement weather and dust storms in the city, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) temporarily suspended flight operations for around 66 min due to low visibility and gusty winds," it said in a statement.