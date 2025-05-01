Guv calls for making road safety a mass movement

Dehradun: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) participated in a road safety seminar organised at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, the Governor stated that road safety is not limited to traffic rules alone, but is deeply connected with public awareness, collective responsibility, and responsible behavior by citizens. He appealed to all departments, educational institutions, media, and social organizations to turn road safety into a mass movement, thereby instilling a natural sense of discipline and responsibility among the general public.

Addressing school children in particular, the Governor encouraged them to become brand ambassadors of road safety, to spread awareness within their families and communities, and to set an example by following the rules themselves.

He emphasised that in a hilly state like Uttarakhand, road safety challenges are even more complex. The geographical terrain, narrow and winding roads, steep slopes, and changing weather conditions all increase the risk of road accidents. In such conditions, alertness, restraint, and adherence to rules while driving are essential for saving lives. Wearing helmets, fastening seat belts, and obeying speed limits can serve as a guarantee of life protection.

The Governor also called for strict action against violators and urged everyone to follow traffic rules. He stressed that road safety is not solely the government’s or administration’s responsibility, but a moral duty of every citizen.