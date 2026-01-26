WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt slams tournament’s first century as MI post 199/4

Batting all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name into the record books by becoming the first batter to score a century in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), as she guided Mumbai Indians to a commanding 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, in Vadodara on Monday.

After 1059 days and 82 matches, the WPL finally witnessed its first centurion, and fittingly, it was achieved by England's Sciver-Brunt, who also registered her maiden T20 hundred. Walking in early, she absorbed the pressure before shifting gears with sublime strokeplay and sizzling timing to dismantle the RCB attack in an unbeaten 57-ball century laced with 16 fours and a six.

Partnering with Hayley Matthews, who made a 39-ball 56, Sciver-Brunt ensured the Mumbai Indians surged past the previous highest total at the venue this season. The duo stitched a 131-run stand, with boundaries flowing freely once they settled in. Though Hayley departed after getting her fifty, Nat carried on to reach the magical three-figure mark in the final over.

RCB’s bowling unit endured a tough outing, with only Lauren Bell managing some control and picking 2-21 in her four overs. The rest of them struggled with their lengths, either too full or too short, and were punished accordingly by MI’s batters. RCB now face a stiff chase, with dew likely to play a role, but they will need something extraordinary with the bat to overhaul the target.

Sent in to bat first, Sajeevan Sajana struck an early boundary but was trapped lbw by Lauren Bell in the third over. Sciver-Brunt then joined Hayley, and the pair stitched together a commanding stand. The duo took time to settle before opening up in the middle overs.

Sciver-Brunt’s fluent strokeplay, especially through the leg-side, and Hayley’s acceleration saw MI surge past the 100-run mark in the 12th over. Hayley completed her half-century but was bowled by Lauren for 56, ending a fine partnership that had put MI firmly in control.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kept the tempo high with a brisk 20 off 12 balls, striking two fours and a six, before falling to Nadine de Klerk. Amanjot Kaur chipped in briefly, but the spotlight remained on Sciver-Brunt, who continued to dominate the RCB attack.

Boundaries flowed freely as Sciver-Brunt raced into the 90s. She brought up her maiden T20 hundred and the first-ever century in WPL history in the penultimate over with a single through long-off and finished unbeaten on 100 off 57 balls. Though Amanjot was castled by Shreyanka Patil, MI closed on 199/4, the highest total at the venue this season.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians 199/4 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 100 not out, Hayley Matthews 56; Lauren Bell 2-21, Shreyanka Patil 1-34) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru