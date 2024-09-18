Live
Just In
Guv, CM greet PM on his birthday
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.Modi was on a one-day visit to Odisha to launch the State government’s flagship women-centric initiative, Subhadra Yojana, besides railway and national highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore.
Extending his best wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion of his birthday on X, Das said, “Our nation will achieve new heights of development and progress under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM, Viksit Bharat.”
Majhi said, “I join the people of Odisha in extending warm greetings to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on your birthday.”Under Modi’s “unparalleled” leadership, the country is moving on a high-growth trajectory towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’, he said, while wishing the Prime Minister a long and healthy life in service to the nation.