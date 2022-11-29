Hackers Demanded In Crypto From AIIMS

According to official sources on Monday, hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrencies, as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) system is still down for the sixth day in a row. Hospital administrators worry that the breach, which was discovered last week on a Wednesday morning, may have compromised the data of 3–4 crore patients.

The sources claimed that because the system was still down, patient care services in the emergency, outpatient, inpatient, and laboratory wings were being managed manually.

The ransomware assault is being looked into by the Delhi Police, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the India Computer Emergency Response Team. It came into limelight after the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) division of the Delhi Police has filed a case of extortion and cyberterrorism.

On the advice of the investigating agencies, internet access has reportedly been disabled on hospital computers, according to official sources. A number of VIPs, including previous prime ministers, ministers, bureaucrats, and judges, have data saved on the AIIMS computer. One of the sources claimed that "hackers have purportedly sought roughly Rs 200 crore in bitcoin."

Additionally, the AIIMS network sanitization is ongoing. There are organised antivirus programmes for computers and servers. On approximately 1,200 of the 5,000 machines, it is installed. According to the source, twenty out of fifty servers have been examined, and this work is happening around-the-clock.