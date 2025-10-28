HAL and Russia’s UAC Sign MoU to Build SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in Moscow

HAL and Russia’s UAC have signed an MoU to make the SJ-100 passenger aircraft together.

HAL and Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) Russia signed an MoU for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 in Moscow, Russia on October 27, 2025. Shri Prabhat Ranjan, HAL & Mr. Oleg Bogomolov, PJSC UAC, Russia, signed the MoU in the presence… pic.twitter.com/McN8WQjeSl — HAL (@HALHQBLR) October 28, 2025



