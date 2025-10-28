Live
- Manuka, a new addition to Chandigarh’s Museum of Trees
- CM Yadav performs Chhath Puja, says MP and Bihar shares cultural bonding
- BJP will sweep MCD by-elections to 12 wards on Nov 30: Virendra Sachdeva
- PRESS RELEASE INDIAN COAST GUARD EXECUTES DARING LONG-RANGE MEDEVAC OF CRITICALLY INJURED IRANIAN CREW IN ARABIAN SEA
- Heavy Rains to Lash Hyderabad and Telangana Districts Tonight
- K'taka: Peace meeting on RSS foot march in Chittapur ends without consensus
- HAL and Russia’s UAC Sign MoU to Build SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in Moscow
- Maha cabinet clears Viksit Maharashtra 2047 vision document
- Real estate developer Signature Global shares fall nearly 20 pc this year
- MCX trading halted for over four hours due to technical glitch, probe initiated
HAL and Russia’s UAC Sign MoU to Build SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in Moscow
Highlights
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) have signed an MoU in Moscow to jointly produce the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft.
HAL and Russia’s UAC have signed an MoU to make the SJ-100 passenger aircraft together.
The MoU was signed in Moscow on October 27, 2025.
Shri Prabhat Ranjan from HAL and Mr. Oleg Bogomolov from UAC signed the deal.
Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, and Mr. Vadim Badekha, Director General of UAC, were also present.
This agreement will help India and Russia work together in civil aircraft production.
HAL and Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) Russia signed an MoU for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 in Moscow, Russia on October 27, 2025. Shri Prabhat Ranjan, HAL & Mr. Oleg Bogomolov, PJSC UAC, Russia, signed the MoU in the presence… pic.twitter.com/McN8WQjeSl— HAL (@HALHQBLR) October 28, 2025
Next Story