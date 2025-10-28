  • Menu
HAL and Russia’s UAC Sign MoU to Build SJ-100 Passenger Aircraft in Moscow

Highlights

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) have signed an MoU in Moscow to jointly produce the SJ-100 civil passenger aircraft.

HAL and Russia’s UAC have signed an MoU to make the SJ-100 passenger aircraft together.

The MoU was signed in Moscow on October 27, 2025.

Shri Prabhat Ranjan from HAL and Mr. Oleg Bogomolov from UAC signed the deal.

Dr. D. K. Sunil, CMD of HAL, and Mr. Vadim Badekha, Director General of UAC, were also present.

This agreement will help India and Russia work together in civil aircraft production.


