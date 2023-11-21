Live
Hampi temple pillar disfigured: Clerk suspended in K'taka
Amid criticism over disfiguring of historic pillar inside the Virupaksha Temple in the UNESCO Heritage Site Hampi in Karnataka, authorities have suspended the temple's clerk, sources said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had issued a notice to the Endowment Department and sought an explanation in this regard. In connection with this, the Endowment Department Assistant Commissioner has released an order suspending B.G. Srinivas, a clerk of the Hampi temple.
A drilling machine was used on one of the pillars to insert a nail. The nailing was done near the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to fix a gate between two pillars. However, before taking up the work, the Endowment Department had not obtained consent from the ASI.
Sources said that the Endowment Department is only entrusted with carrying out worship in the temple. The ASI team took note of the damage in the Hampi temple as it falls under the UNESCO Heritage Site list. Even the slightest damage to heritage monuments is taken seriously, said ASI officials.
In objection to the development, local activists have warned that if action is not initiated against the officials, they will stage a protest.