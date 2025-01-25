Live
- Delhi polls: Sandeep Dikshit says he is clean but Kejriwal isn’t
- CM Stalin to visit Madurai tomorrow to celebrate Tungsten mining project's cancellation
- South Korea: Prosecutors make another request for extension of Yoon's arrest after court's denial
- FabHotels’ losses widen 23 pc in FY24 amid rising employee costs
- City fed up with AAP’s frequent run-ins with LG, Centre: Kapil
- Govt permission mandatory for filming in forests: Khandre
- Centre, Delhi Police conspiring to kill Kejriwal: AAP
- SSMB29: Rajamouli’s Lion Roars – Mahesh Babu’s Epic Journey Begins
- AP CM Chandrababu Advocates for AI Development and Job Creation
- Weekend Events in Hyderabad 2025 | Music, Comedy, Workshops & More!
Happy Republic Day 2025: WhatsApp Wishes & Quotes
Celebrate India's 76th Republic Day with heartfelt WhatsApp wishes, quotes, and greetings. Share joy and pride on January 26, 2025, with family and friends.
India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This day is an opportunity to honor the democratic values and sovereignty that the Constitution brought, officially making India a Republic.
Here are some heartfelt WhatsApp Republic Day Wishes to share with your friends and family:
Top Republic Day Wishes 2025 for WhatsApp:
- Happy Republic Day! Let’s come together to make India stronger.
- Remembering the sacrifices made for our nation. Happy Republic Day!
- On this 76th Republic Day, let’s honor the freedom fighters who made this possible.
- Let’s build a better future for India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!
- Wishing you a Happy Gantantra Diwas! Let’s work together for a brighter India.
- May India continue to thrive as a beacon of hope. Happy Republic Day!
- Together, let’s celebrate our national pride and spirit of unity. Happy Gantantra Diwas!
- Wishing a Republic Day where every citizen can thrive in unity.
- May India’s glory inspire us to live with respect and peace.
Casual WhatsApp Wishes for Friends and Family:
- Happy Republic Day! Let’s unite to make India a land of opportunities.
- Celebrating our nation's progress this Republic Day. Wishing for a better future!
- May peace and prosperity fill India this Republic Day.
- Let’s remember the sacrifices of our heroes and pray for a better India. Happy Gantantra Diwas!
- Let’s pledge for a brighter future for our country this Republic Day.
- Formal WhatsApp Wishes for Colleagues and Clients:
- As we raise the flag, let’s remember and honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day!
- Let’s contribute to our nation’s progress, upholding the values of the Constitution. Happy Republic Day.
- Remembering our rich heritage and feeling proud to be part of this great nation. Happy Republic Day.
- Freedom came with sacrifice. Let’s never take it for granted. Wishing you all a Happy Republic Day.
- On this 76th Republic Day, let’s stand together in respect for our nation. Happy Republic Day.
Inspirational Quotes for Republic Day:
- "The Constitution is not a mere legal document; it is a vehicle of life." - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." - Rabindranath Tagore
- "Merciless criticism and independent thinking are necessary for revolutionary thinking." - Bhagat Singh
- "Let a new India arise out of peasants' cottages, out of huts, cobblers, and sweepers." - Swami Vivekananda
- "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak
- "A community’s progress is measured by the progress of its women." - Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
