Hardeep Singh Puri Says Congress Leader Should Apologise

Hardeep Singh Puri, a Union minister, said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi should issue a categorical and unequivocal apology for his statement in the United Kingdom. Puri added that anyone has the right to talk freely outside of India, but that this right comes with a responsibility to do so.



Before Monday's Parliament session, Puri told the media that everyone travelling outside the country has the right to free speech, but this right also comes with a responsibility to act responsibly. Despite being the oldest democracy in the world, Mr. Gandhi travels to the UK and claims that the fundamentals of Indian democracy are being attacked.



The Union minister continued that Rahul Gandhi needs to express his regrets explicitly and unequivocally. Additionally, he asserted that cowardice is at the heart of BJP doctrine. He is unable to articulate his intended message.

Meanwhile, Gandhi, though, defended the remarks before a parliamentary panel meeting on Saturday, asserting that he had never asked for foreign action in the matter.