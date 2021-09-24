The Congress party makes a dig at PM Narendra Modi's refusal to hold press conferences -- not a single one since 2014 -- with a picture of Dr Manmohan Singh holding a presser aboard Air India One. @INC tweeted the pictures "Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing a Press conference on board Air India One."





Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One. pic.twitter.com/JiYlQcX0HE — Congress (@INCIndia) September 23, 2021

On Wednesday, en route to Washington, Modi has shared an image. He wrote "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work." Always in the service of the country without stopping, tirelessly," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, replied to the tweet, using #SevaSamarpan.





A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021





On his first trip abroad immediately after he assume office as PM in 2014, Modi took along representatives of Doordarshan, AIR and select news agencies.





BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted a photo of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who is seen reading his files on board, along with PM Modi's pic praising the two leaders for their commitment towards their work.

Political observers have pointed out that almost every single PM and there is photo evidence to prove it, work on board flights during their official visits abroad -- Lal Bahadur Shastri, Rajiv Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh -- and it is therefore hardly unusual.