Harrdy Sandhu reschedules Gurugram show due to 'rising pollution levels'
Singer Harrdy Sandhu has rescheduled his upcoming show in Gurugram in the wake of "rising pollution levels", saying the safety of fans is his "top priority".
The Punjabi star was set to kickstart his first ever all-India tour titled 'In My Feelings' on November 18 from Delhi-NCR. Sandhu, known for songs such as "Bijlee Bijlee", "Kya Baat Ay" and "Naah", said the organisers will announce the new date of the Gurugram show soon. "It is with a heavy heart that I inform that our upcoming show in Gurgaon (now Gurugram) on 18th November will have to be rescheduled. The rising pollution levels and government regulations aimed to curb the same have made it essential for us to prioritize safety.
"I assure everyone we are working on finding a new date that works for everyone. Your safety is my top priority, and I can't wait to share the stage with you when the conditions are right," the 37-year-old wrote on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday. The poisonous haze blanketing Delhi thickened on Wednesday with the air quality standing close to the "severe" category amid unfavourable meteorological conditions.
The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 392 at 8 am. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 397 on Tuesday. It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday. Neighbouring Gurugram also recorded very poor air quality with 322 as AQI. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'. Sandhu will also travel to Indore, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Pune and Bhubaneswar for his tour, which will conclude in December.