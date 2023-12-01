Haryana DGP says 'women's safety will be priority'

Gurugram: Haryana DGP Shatrujit Kapur said that the safety of women will be the priority of the Haryana police.

For this, ID cards of concerned auto drivers are being installed on auto rickshaws.

The data of every auto-taxi will now be with the police. Police are taking important steps to stop crime against women.

A feedback cell of the state police will also take feedback from complainant women, he said.

He also said that any nature of complaints will be resolved every week by the concerned police station teams.

While addressing a press conference in Gurugram, he said while providing full proof security to working women during late night hours the Haryana police are working trip monitoring system under which any distressed woman can dial 112 for police assistance.

The police chief said that a target has been set to solve the problems of the complainants coming to the police stations and police posts within a week.

"Feedback is also being taken from every complainant. Similar feedback has been taken from people in the Nuh district also, he said. DGP said that 1,200 calls are being received daily on the cyber police helpline in the state. "There is also an emphasis on catching cyber criminals. Efforts will be made to reduce cybercrime. The police in combination with the banks on how to hold the money defrauded from the people in the banks. Telecom companies are also being contacted. People will also have to be aware of this direction," he said.

"A cybercrime monitoring team is sitting in the police headquarters in Panchkula to keep an eye on cybercrime. Also, the police team from every district is camping in different states to nab cyber criminals in concerned areas," he added.